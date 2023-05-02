Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

