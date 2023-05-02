U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,081,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,734,000 after buying an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
