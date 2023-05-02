U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

