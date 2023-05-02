U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
