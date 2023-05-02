U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $195.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

