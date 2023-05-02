U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 350 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

