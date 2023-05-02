U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 607 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after buying an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
