U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

