U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $232.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

