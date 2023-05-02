U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

