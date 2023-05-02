U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

