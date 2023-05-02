U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DOX opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

