U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 543,897 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

