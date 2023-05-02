U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

