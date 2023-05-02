U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 190 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $232.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

