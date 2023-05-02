U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,390 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 249,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,035,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 830,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,477 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

