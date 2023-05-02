U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,595 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Up 3.3 %

LYFT stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

