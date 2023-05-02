U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 607 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
