U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 607 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.