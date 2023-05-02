U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,837 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after buying an additional 1,455,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -210.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

