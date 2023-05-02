U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,846. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

