U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

