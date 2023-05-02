U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,516.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,469.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

