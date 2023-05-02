U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 254,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

