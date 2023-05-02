U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

