U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE PCT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

