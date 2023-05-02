U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

