U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.
Cloudflare Trading Down 5.0 %
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.