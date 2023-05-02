U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

