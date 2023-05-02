U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $99,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.