U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cannae by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,535 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $6,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 159,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

