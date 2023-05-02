U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ball Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Ball stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
