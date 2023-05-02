U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $32,791,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

