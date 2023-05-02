U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,421,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,583,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.56. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

