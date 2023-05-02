U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

BLCN stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

