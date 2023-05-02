U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

