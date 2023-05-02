U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

