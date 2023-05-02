U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $38,606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

