U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

