U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

