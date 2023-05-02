U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Cannae by 127.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cannae by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

