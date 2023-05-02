U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,671,000 after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 616,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

