U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.