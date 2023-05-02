U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insider Activity

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

