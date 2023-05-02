U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,434,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IYJ opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.