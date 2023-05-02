U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TM. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TM opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $175.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

