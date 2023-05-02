U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Insider Activity

Entergy Price Performance

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.