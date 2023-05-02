U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XPH stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.