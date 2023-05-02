U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,681 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
