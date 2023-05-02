U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,500 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

