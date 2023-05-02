U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 746 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

